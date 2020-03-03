19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
If you want that iconic Sonata driving experience without the huge gas bill, this Sonata Hybrid may be for you. This 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Surrey.
The very stylish design of this 2018 Hyundai Sonata is only the beginning. With a plug-in hybrid drivetrain, you'll only need gas for long trips! Inside, you'll be impressed by the high number of features that make your drive better. You'll also feel added peace of mind with a number of available Hyundai SmartSense safety technologies that actively monitor your surroundings, including standard Blind-Spot Collision Warning! This sedan has 30,280 kms. It's white in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 193HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sonata Hybrid's trim level is GL. This Sonata Hybrid Preferred only feels cheap on the price tag with heated front seats and steering wheel, hands free smart trunk, proximity key, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, multi function leather steering wheel, dual zone automatic climate control, and blind spot monitoring with lane change assist and rear cross traffic alert. This sweet hybrid comes equipped with an infotainment system complete with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, 7 inch touchscreen, USB and aux inputs, and Bluetooth.
Balance of the Factory Warranty. Book your Test Drive TODAY! Our vehicles come with a 3-month power train warranty and a comprehensive vehicle inspection so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available! See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
