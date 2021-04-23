2018 Hyundai Sonata

$17,500 + taxes & licensing 1 0 9 , 3 7 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6989759

6989759 Stock #: MH126117A

MH126117A VIN: 5NPE34AF8JH678118

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 109,376 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Map Lights Intermittent Wipers Console Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Convenience Lighting Pkg Cup Holder Heated Outside Mirrors Door Map Pockets Halogen Headlamps Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer Satellite Radio Digital clock Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Security Anti-Theft Safety Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Traction Control System Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Seating Split Folding Rear Seats Power Adjustable Seat Reclining Seats Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Rear View Camera Center Arm Rest Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Tires: P215/55R17 All-Season Cloth w/Leatherette Bolster Seating Surfaces Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Display Audio Engine: 2.4L I4 GDI DOHC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.