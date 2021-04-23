Menu
2018 Hyundai Sonata

109,376 KM

Details Description Features

$17,500

+ tax & licensing
$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2018 Hyundai Sonata

2018 Hyundai Sonata

2.4 Sport

2018 Hyundai Sonata

2.4 Sport

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

109,376KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6989759
  Stock #: MH126117A
  VIN: 5NPE34AF8JH678118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,376 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE!! CERTIFIED UNIT!!Options include: Power sunroof, Back up camera, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Blind-spot detection w/Rear cross traffic alert, Push button start, and much more. This pre-loved 2018 Sonata Sport is now available to testdrive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local sedan has been fullyinspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. Italso retains the balance of its factory Hyundai warranty, and with Hyundai'sH-Promise factory certified pre-owned program, we include an additional 1year/20,000 km warranty for peace of mind driving, roadside assistance, 30day/2,000 km exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report. For alimited time, this used Sonata is also available at special financing rates!Call Toll Free 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer textcontact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Front Wheel Drive
Anti-Theft
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
rear window defogger
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear View Camera
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Tires: P215/55R17 All-Season
Cloth w/Leatherette Bolster Seating Surfaces
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Display Audio
Engine: 2.4L I4 GDI DOHC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

