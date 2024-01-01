Menu
ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCAL CAR!! Options include: Alloy Wheels, Panoramic sunroof, Heated front and rear seats, Power seats, Bluetooth connectivity, Rearview camera, Apple CarPlay and Android auto, Dual zone climate control, Cruise control, Blind spot warning and much more. This used AWD SUV is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Hyundai Tucson SE is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977

2018 Hyundai Tucson

23,020 KM

$26,500

+ tax & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

23,020KM
VIN KM8J3CA44JU788012

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6130
  • Mileage 23,020 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Electronic Compass

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Bluetooth

Leather Wrap Wheel

All Equipped
Leatherette Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

