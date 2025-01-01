$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson
Base
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
62,024KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J2CA48JU639024
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TC57443A
- Mileage 62,024 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2018 Hyundai Tucson Dazzling White 2.0L I4 DGI DOHC 16V ULEV II 164hp 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
