Recent Arrival! 2018 Hyundai Tucson Dazzling White 2.0L I4 DGI DOHC 16V ULEV II 164hp 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD

AWD.

Certified. Hyundai Details:

* 120 point inspection
* Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models
* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
* Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty
* CarFax

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)

Reviews:
* Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2018 Hyundai Tucson

62,024 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,024KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J2CA48JU639024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TC57443A
  • Mileage 62,024 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2018 Hyundai Tucson Dazzling White 2.0L I4 DGI DOHC 16V ULEV II 164hp 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD

AWD.


Certified. Hyundai Details:

* 120 point inspection
* Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models
* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
* Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty
* CarFax


Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)


Reviews:
* Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

