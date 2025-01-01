Menu
ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCAL CAR!! Options include: Keyless entry, Alloy wheels, Heated front and rear seats, Heated steering, Bluetooth connectivity, Rearview camera, Apple CarPlay and Android auto, Blind spot warning, Automatic headlights, Cruise control, A/C, Manual tilt and telescopic steering, Power windows, Power locks and Power mirrors, AWD, Rear cross traffic alert and much more. This used Hyundai Tucson Premium AWD is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used SUV is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price includes documentation fee ($599) and dealer preparation charge ($380). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10977

2018 Hyundai Tucson

26,605 KM

$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Hyundai Tucson

26,605 KM

Details Description

$21,000

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L Premium AWD

13104182

2018 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L Premium AWD

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
26,605KM
VIN KM8J3CA44JU733141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SH560634A
  • Mileage 26,605 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCAL CAR!! Options include: Keyless entry, Alloy wheels, Heated front and rear seats, Heated steering, Bluetooth connectivity, Rearview camera, Apple CarPlay and Android auto, Blind spot warning, Automatic headlights, Cruise control, A/C, Manual tilt and telescopic steering, Power windows, Power locks and Power mirrors, AWD, Rear cross traffic alert and much more. This used Hyundai Tucson Premium AWD is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used SUV is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

Price includes documentation fee ($599) and dealer preparation charge ($380). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10977

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

2018 Hyundai Tucson