<p>At <strong>White Rock Volkswagen</strong>, you can have full confidence in your pre-owned vehicle purchase. Each vehicle comes with: </p><p><strong>Full Mechanical Inspection </strong></p><p><strong>Full Tank of Gas </strong></p><p><strong>CarFax History Report </strong></p><p><strong>Professional Detail </strong></p><p><strong>30 Day Exchange Period </strong></p><p><strong>Powertrain Warranty</strong></p><p>We also offer industry leading trade-in values! Contact our team to see how quick and easy your purchase can be. </p>

2018 Hyundai Tucson

86,468 KM

$18,795

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE 2.0L

13518437

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE 2.0L

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$18,795

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,468KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CA47JU622521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ST010044B
  • Mileage 86,468 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

$18,795

+ taxes & licensing>

2018 Hyundai Tucson