2018 Hyundai Tucson
2.0L AWD SE - Sunroof - Leather Seats
113,805KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9203977
- Stock #: 18120A
- VIN: KM8J3CA43JU770911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,805 KM
Vehicle Description
Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 113,805 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is 2.0L AWD SE. This Hyundai Tucson 2.0L AWD SE combines the versatility of a capable off roader and the luxury of a family SUV. Options include automatic full time all wheel drive, a power sunroof with power sunshade, aluminum alloy wheels, a 6 speaker stereo with a 7 inch touchscreen, iPod and USB inputs, Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, three stage heated front power adjustable seats, heated rear bench seats, a heated leather and metal steering wheel, leather upholstered seats, blind spot detection, rear collision alert and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
