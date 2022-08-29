Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Tucson

113,805 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Tucson

2018 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L AWD SE - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L AWD SE - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

113,805KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9203977
  • Stock #: 18120A
  • VIN: KM8J3CA43JU770911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,805 KM

Vehicle Description

With a comfortable ride, slick looks, and strong fuel economy, this Hyundai Tucson has it all. This 2018 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 113,805 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tucson's trim level is 2.0L AWD SE. This Hyundai Tucson 2.0L AWD SE combines the versatility of a capable off roader and the luxury of a family SUV. Options include automatic full time all wheel drive, a power sunroof with power sunshade, aluminum alloy wheels, a 6 speaker stereo with a 7 inch touchscreen, iPod and USB inputs, Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, three stage heated front power adjustable seats, heated rear bench seats, a heated leather and metal steering wheel, leather upholstered seats, blind spot detection, rear collision alert and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

2020 Dodge Durango G...
 60,662 KM
$46,887 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Compass Li...
 27,814 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Base ...
 31,861 KM
$49,999 + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory