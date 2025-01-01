Menu
Fully Inspected Clean Title CARFAX Report Available Each vehicle is well-maintained, fully detailed, and comes with a clean title and a comprehensive CARFAX report for your peace of mind. Quality you can trustonly at LGN Auto Clearance Center. We give best value for your trade! Flexible Auto Financing for All Credit Types At LGN Auto Clearance Center, we believe everyone deserves a second chance. Thats why we offer a range of financing options for all credit situationswhether you have excellent credit, poor credit, or no credit history at all. Our finance specialists work with trusted lenders to help you secure affordable monthly payments, low interest rates, and quick approvals. First-time buyers and self-employed customers are welcome! Start your easy pre-approval process today and drive away in the vehicle you deserve. Disclosure: $795 DOC $1495 FINANCE FEE $995 PREP FEE DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES.

2018 Infiniti Q60

114,064 KM

Details Description Features

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Infiniti Q60

3.0t LUXE

12705324

2018 Infiniti Q60

3.0t LUXE

Location

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,064KM
VIN JN1EV7EL1JM391482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 114,064 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Inspected Clean Title CARFAX Report Available

Each vehicle is well-maintained, fully detailed, and comes with a clean title and a comprehensive CARFAX report for your peace of mind. Quality you can trustonly at LGN Auto Clearance Center. We give best value for your trade!



Flexible Auto Financing for All Credit Types

At LGN Auto Clearance Center, we believe everyone deserves a second chance. Thats why we offer a range of financing options for all credit situationswhether you have excellent credit, poor credit, or no credit history at all. Our finance specialists work with trusted lenders to help you secure affordable monthly payments, low interest rates, and quick approvals. First-time buyers and self-employed customers are welcome! Start your easy pre-approval process today and drive away in the vehicle you deserve.



Disclosure:

$795 DOC

$1495 FINANCE FEE

$995 PREP FEE

DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES.



Company Info:

16144 84 AVE

Surrey, BC, V4N0V9

Phone: (604) 401-5454

Email: FINANCE@AUTOCLEARANCECENTER.CA



WARRANTY

Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products



HOURS OF OPERATION

Monday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Tuesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Wednesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Thursday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Friday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Saturday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Sunday 11:30 AM - 5:30 PM



https://www.autoclearancecenter.ca/inventory

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Drive mode selector

Exterior

Run flat tires
Solar-tinted glass

Additional Features

SURROUND SOUND
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
speed sensitive volume control
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Upholstery: leatherette
Rear seat type: bucket
Front struts: MacPherson
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Premium brand: Bose
Floor material: carpet
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Total speakers: 12
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar
Interior accents: aluminum
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Rear struts
Power windows: safety reverse
4WD type: on demand
Rear seat folding
Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Front fog lights: LED
Power outlet(s): two 12V front
Center console trim: aluminum
Door trim: aluminum
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment: InTouch
Smart device app function: maintenance status
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 7 in. and 8 in. (dual)
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Grille color: black / chrome surround
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide
Front wipers: speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Antenna type: diversity / element / mast
Storage: door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Easy entry: manual driver seat / manual passenger seat
Shift knob trim: aluminum / leather
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: 8 / height / reclining
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / LED
Driver seat power adjustments: 8 / height / reclining
Rear headrests: 2 / fixed
Connected in-car apps: driving performance / SiriusXM Travel Link

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

$28,888

