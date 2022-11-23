$39,885+ tax & licensing
$39,885
+ taxes & licensing
Langley Chrysler
778-726-0815
2018 Jaguar XE
S AWD Sport Pkg/ Leather/ Tech Pkg
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
$39,885
+ taxes & licensing
58,668KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9360736
- Stock #: LC1487A
- VIN: SAJAM4FV5JCP22780
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,668 KM
Vehicle Description
With styling all its own and advanced technology, this Jaguar XE has the goods to go head to head with the best small luxury sedans available. This 2018 Jaguar XE is for sale today.
This XE is one of the most advanced and refined sports sedans that Jaguar has ever produced. Instantly recognizable as a Jaguar, it feels like a Jaguar, it drives like a Jaguar The XE is a Jaguar to its core. The XE is the foundation of the Jaguar sedan family. A distillation of the design, luxury and technology found in the XF and the XJ. Inspired by the F-Type sports car, with its assertive looks and agile drive. This Jaguar XE is an exceptional blend of technology, design, and driving dynamics that rewrites all the rules. This sedan has 58,668 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 380HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our XE's trim level is S AWD. With this XE S, youre not only getting a luxurious sedan, but youre getting pure driving excellence. On top of its amazing performance, this XE comes with the aggressive S appearance package, adaptive dynamics suspension, leather sport seats which are heated in front, a heated leather steering wheel, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, blind spot monitor, emergency braking, a rearview camera, navigation, Meridian premium audio, a power moonroof, and more.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Immobilizer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Blind Spot Assist
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and LuxTec Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Sunroof
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.23 axle ratio
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Battery w/Run Down Protection
63 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.0L V6 Supercharged
Full-Time All-Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rocker Panel Extensions
Rear fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Navigation
Premium Sound Package
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
