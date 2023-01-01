$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2018 Jeep Cherokee
2018 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk - Leather Seats
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
159,572KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10381590
- Stock #: N179071A
- VIN: 1C4PJMBX3JD514710
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,572 KM
Vehicle Description
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with this 2018 Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 159,572 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Cherokee's trim level is Trailhawk. Travel in style with this off-road-ready Cherokee Trailhawk. It comes loaded with 4-wheel drive capability, aluminum wheels and off-road suspension, skid plates, leather seats, Uconnect 3C with a 8.4 inch screen, a rearview camera, keyless entry and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Uconnect, Remote Keyless Entry.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Mechanical
Off-Road Suspension
Additional Features
UConnect
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2