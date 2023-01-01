Menu
2018 Jeep Cherokee

83,675 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2018 Jeep Cherokee

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Leather Plus - Leather Seats

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Leather Plus - Leather Seats

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

83,675KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9558190
  Stock #: P572214A
  VIN: 1C4PJMBX1JD504726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,675 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Jeep Cherokee, it's a thoroughly modern family crossover, capable in all road conditions. This 2018 Jeep Cherokee is for sale today.

When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with this 2018 Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 83,675 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Cherokee's trim level is Trailhawk Leather Plus. Travel in luxury and style with this off-road-ready Cherokee Trailhawk Plus. It comes loaded with heated leather seats, 4-wheel drive capability, aluminum wheels and off-road suspension, skid plates, power seats, a heated steering wheel, Uconnect 3C with a 8.4 inch screen, a rearview camera, keyless entry and push button start, plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Off-road Suspension, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Uconnect, Power Liftgate.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rear View Camera
Proximity Key
Off-Road Suspension
UConnect

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

