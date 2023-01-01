$25,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Cherokee
Sport one Owner | No Accidents
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
- Listing ID: 9852116
- Stock #: N547895A
- VIN: 1C4PJMAX6JD574854
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,286 KM
Vehicle Description
Aiming to be more than another run-of-the-mill crossover, the 2018 Cherokee brings a measure of ruggedness to the party in the way that only a Jeep can, says Car and Driver. This 2018 Jeep Cherokee is for sale today.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with this 2018 Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 101,258 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Cherokee's trim level is Altitude. This 2018 Jeep Cherokee Altitude offers features for comfort and convenience, such as the remote keyless entry which provides fast access, a six-way driver seat, power windows and doors, air conditioning, Uconnect with Bluetooth with six speakers and wireless streaming audio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Hid Headlamps, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
