$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass
2018 Jeep Compass
Sport Low KM/ Accident Free/ One Owner
Location
20,272KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9130675
- Stock #: LC1435
- VIN: 3C4NJCAB5JT117999
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,272 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Jeep Compass is one of the few compact SUVs offering a measure of off-road ability. This 2018 Jeep Compass is for sale today.
The 2018 Jeep Compass provides the capability and off-roading prowess you expect from a Jeep while offering the efficiency and practical size of a compact model. With this kind of capability, you're never left behind and you never miss out on the fun. Inside, experience a unique and well-appointed interior, advanced safety and security technologies and the 4th-generation of our award-winning multimedia systems. Traditional Jeep styling meets modern technology for an enjoyable ride every time. This SUV has 20,272 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Compass's trim level is Sport. This versatile Jeep Compass Sport is an outstanding value. It comes standard with a Uconnect infotainment system with a five-inch display screen, Bluetooth hands-free talking and an audio aux input jack, steering wheel audio controls and cruise control for added convenience. It also comes with power windows, power locks with remote keyless entry, air conditioning and more.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
