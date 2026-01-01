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Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. TEXT our sales team directly at (604) 265-9043 Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

91,655 KM

Details Description

$24,300

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4X4

Watch This Vehicle
14146459

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4X4

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

  1. 14146459
  2. 14146459
  3. 14146459
Contact Seller

$24,300

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
91,655KM
VIN 1C4RJFBG2JC335102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 91,655 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. TEXT our sales team directly at (604) 265-9043

Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

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1-888-805-XXXX

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1-888-805-3918

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$24,300

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-805-3918

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee