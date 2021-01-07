Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

78,644 KM

Details Description Features

$39,885

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,885

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo Single Owner/ Hitch/ Navi/ Sunroof/ Leather

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo Single Owner/ Hitch/ Navi/ Sunroof/ Leather

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

Contact Seller

$39,885

+ taxes & licensing

78,644KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6556611
  • Stock #: M505299A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG5JC292683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M505299A
  • Mileage 78,644 KM

Vehicle Description

Plenty of Options/ Locally Driven/ One Owner



This SUV has 78,644 kms. It's bright white in colour. It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Laredo. This Grand Cherokee Laredo is an incredible value. This capable SUV comes standard with four-wheel drive, a rearview camera with Park-Sense park assist, Uconnect with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a USB port, 6-speaker audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, premium cloth seats, aluminum wheels, automatic headlights, power heated mirrors, LED taillights, fog lights, and more.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 2500 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Compass
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Oil Cooler
Normal Duty Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
Step Bumper
160 Amp Alternator
Cargo Area Cover
graphic equalizer
Stainless steel exhaust
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Valet Function
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Laminated Glass
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Tracker System
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Roof Rack Rails Only
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs)
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Streaming Audio
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Black Front Windshield Trim
93.1 L Fuel Tank
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
1370# Maximum Payload
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Langley Chrysler

2016 Ford Explorer X...
 79,438 KM
$31,885 + tax & lic
2020 Acura RDX A-Spe...
 28,796 KM
$40,885 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 106,459 KM
$35,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

Call Dealer

778-726-XXXX

(click to show)

778-726-0815

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory