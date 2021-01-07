2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Suspension Normal Duty Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Trim Body-coloured door handles Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Step Bumper 160 Amp Alternator Cargo Area Cover graphic equalizer Stainless steel exhaust Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Parkview Back-Up Camera Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Valet Function Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 3 12V DC Power Outlets Cargo Area Concealed Storage HVAC -inc: Console Ducts 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Laminated Glass Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Tracker System Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Roof Rack Rails Only Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electric Power-Assist Steering Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs) 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat Smart Device Integration Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Illuminated Front Cupholder Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Streaming Audio Parksense Rear Parking Sensors 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Black Front Windshield Trim 93.1 L Fuel Tank Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control 1370# Maximum Payload Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.