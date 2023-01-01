2018 Jeep Renegade

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 2 , 7 3 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10198470

10198470 Stock #: 20910

20910 VIN: ZACCJBDB3JPH36735

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 52,732 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Mechanical All Wheel Drive Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.