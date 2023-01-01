$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Renegade
Limited - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
52,732KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10198470
- Stock #: 20910
- VIN: ZACCJBDB3JPH36735
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,732 KM
Vehicle Description
With numerous subtle design cues that bring back the historic jeep designs, this Jeep Renegade is definitely the embodiment of the small off road capable Jeep. User friendly and easy to drive, and yet fiercely capable and relentless when it comes in contact with dirt roads. This powerful little Renegade serves as the smallest and most affordable in the line-up, but has the spirit and personality of something a lot bigger.This low mileage SUV has just 52,732 kms. It's alpine white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Renegade's trim level is Limited. This top of the line Jeep Renegade Limited 4x4 is a feast for your eyes and senses. It comes standard with leather upholstered power adjustable heated front seats, a heated leather steering wheel, a leather gear shift knob, proximity entry, push button start, cruise control, dual zone climate control, a 6 speaker stereo with U connect and a 7 inch display, Apple and Android smart phone connectivity and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
