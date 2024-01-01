Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

36,888 KM

Details Features

$29,996

+ tax & licensing
JK Sport

JK Sport

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

36,888KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4AJWAG3JL900326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,888 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

2018 Jeep Wrangler