The 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Sahara blends iconic design with capable performance. It is powered by a 3.6 L Pentastar V6 engine producing 285 hp, paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission for smooth power delivery. This Sahara trim includes the Power Convenience Group, featuring power windows, locks, keyless entry, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Exterior highlights include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, and body-color accents. Inside, amenities include air conditioning, Uconnect infotainment with navigation, and a 60/40-split rear seat. Standard safety equipment includes hill-start assist, stability controls, and a full-size spare for added confidence. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2018 Jeep Wrangler

102,053 KM

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara

12944444

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
102,053KM
VIN 1C4BJWEG6JL903946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal (MET)
  • Interior Colour Cloth Bucket Seats - Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA03946
  • Mileage 102,053 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System

Media / Nav / Comm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Additional Features

5 Speed Automatic (dgj) - Automatic
(G)
Radio 430 NAV
Granite Crystal (MET)
V6 3.6L (ERB) - Gas (W/24G 24L)

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2018 Jeep Wrangler