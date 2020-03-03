19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
In a world of soft-road-only car-based crossovers, the Jeep Wrangler is a tough-as-nails off-road expert, says Car and Driver. This 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Surrey.
Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. Four-door convenience makes this a practical everyday SUV that's great for families. There's simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Rubicon. Elegance and ruggedness meet in the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon with unique aluminum wheels, a Dana 44 heavy-duty front axle, electronic front sway bar disconnect, performance suspension and TruLok front and rear axles. Additionally, the Rubicon comes with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows and locks plus much more.
Balance of the Factory Warranty. Book your Test Drive TODAY! Our vehicles come with a 3-month power train warranty and a comprehensive vehicle inspection so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available! See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
