2018 Jeep Wrangler

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Fixed antenna Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Front Seat Back Map Pockets Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Seating Driver Height Adjuster Seat Exterior Front fog lamps Tires: P255/70R18 OWL On/Off Road Safety Rear child safety locks

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM 50 State Emissions 160 Amp Alternator Locking glove box HD shock absorbers Black door handles Front map lights Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT 8 speakers Front center armrest w/storage Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio R1234YF A/C Refrigerant Delayed Accessory Power Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Analog Display Aluminum Spare Wheel Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Black Side Windows Trim 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Manual Transfer Case 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down Convertible w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection Conventional Rear Cargo Access Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage Illuminated Front Cupholder Body-Colored Fender Flares 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 2 Skid Plates 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins 880# Maximum Payload Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control GVWR: 5,500 lbs Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material 22.5 Gal. Fuel Tank Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Headlamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

