This low mileage SUV has just 39,512 kms. It's granite crystal metallic in colour. It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Sahara. The 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara offers classic styling and focuses on functional design with a heavy-duty suspension, aluminum wheels, side steps, body-color fender flares plus black heated power mirrors. Additional features include Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, air conditioning, cruise control and much more.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Fixed antenna
Leather Steering Wheel
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front Seat Back Map Pockets
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Oil Cooler
Driver Height Adjuster Seat
Front fog lamps
Tires: P255/70R18 OWL On/Off Road
Rear child safety locks
PERIMETER ALARM
50 State Emissions
160 Amp Alternator
Locking glove box
HD shock absorbers
Black door handles
Front map lights
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
8 speakers
Front center armrest w/storage
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
R1234YF A/C Refrigerant
Delayed Accessory Power
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Black Side Windows Trim
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Manual Transfer Case
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Convertible w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Body-Colored Fender Flares
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
2 Skid Plates
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
880# Maximum Payload
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 5,500 lbs
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
22.5 Gal. Fuel Tank
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Headlamps
