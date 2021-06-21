2018 Jeep Wrangler

Listing ID: 7396283

7396283 Stock #: LC0921

LC0921 VIN: 1C4BJWEG1JL803141

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 16 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Leather Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Front map lights Front centre armrest w/storage Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Black door handles Tires: P255/70R18 OWL On/Off Road CLEARCOAT PAINT Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Aluminum Spare Wheel Black Side Windows Trim Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Conventional Rear Cargo Access Convenience Remote Engine Start Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Trim Body-coloured grille Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features Navigation 8 speakers Manual tilt steering column Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Manual Transfer Case Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage Illuminated Front Cupholder 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control SiriusXM Body-Coloured Fender Flares 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat Manual Targa Composite 1st Row Sunroof 2 Skid Plates BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat 85 L Fuel Tank 880# Maximum Payload Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents GVWR: 2,495 kgs (5,500 lbs) Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

