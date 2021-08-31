Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

53,044 KM

$36,885

+ tax & licensing
$36,885

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Sport Single Owner/ Hard Top/ Locally Driven

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Sport Single Owner/ Hard Top/ Locally Driven

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

$36,885

+ taxes & licensing

53,044KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7675204
  Stock #: M815955A
  VIN: 1C4AJWAGXJL863999

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour FIRECRACKER RED
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 53,044 KM

Vehicle Description

Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Removable Top, Steering Wheel Audio Controls

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler is still one of the best go-anywhere, do anything vehicles that money can buy, according to Edmunds.com. This 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK is for sale today.

Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in the 2018 Jeep Wrangler, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. There's simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler. This SUV has 53,044 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Wrangler JK's trim level is Sport. Classic style defines this 2018 Wrangler Sport with its iconic seven slot front grille, removable top, and square design. A focus on function enhances the interior thanks to cruise control, an eight-speaker audio system, steering wheel audio controls and an audio aux jack.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Vehicle Features

Compass
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Removable Rear Windows
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
1000# Maximum Payload
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black fender flares
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Normal Duty Suspension
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Body-coloured grille
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
8 speakers
Manual tilt steering column
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Manual 1st Row Windows
Manual Transfer Case
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Illuminated Front Cupholder
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
2 Skid Plates
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Tumble Forward Cloth Rear Seat
GVWR: 2,222 kgs (4,899 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

