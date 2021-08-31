2018 Jeep Wrangler

$36,885 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 0 4 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7675204

7675204 Stock #: M815955A

M815955A VIN: 1C4AJWAGXJL863999

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour FIRECRACKER RED

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 53,044 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Locking glove box Front centre armrest w/storage Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Removable Rear Windows Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 70 L Fuel Tank Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 1000# Maximum Payload Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Windows Removable Rear Window Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Black door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Black fender flares Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Side Windows Trim Conventional Rear Cargo Access Suspension Normal Duty Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Trim Body-coloured grille Safety Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features 8 speakers Manual tilt steering column 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Manual 1st Row Windows Manual Transfer Case Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Illuminated Front Cupholder 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry 2 Skid Plates 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Tumble Forward Cloth Rear Seat GVWR: 2,222 kgs (4,899 lbs)

