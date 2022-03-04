Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

62,262 KM

Details Description

$50,990

+ tax & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

RUBICON

RUBICON

Location

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

62,262KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8492726
  • Stock #: UX643073A
  • VIN: 1C4HJXCGXJW196190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description

Text our sales team for more info @604-265-9053 Dealer #30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

