$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-375-5854
2018 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
81,837KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8641535
- Stock #: LB3628
- VIN: 1C4HJXEG1JW107619
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
- Body Style Convertible
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LB3628
- Mileage 81,837 KM
Vehicle Description
At Jim Pattison Chrysler, every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes with a 30 Day power train warranty, detailed CarFax vehicle history report, a comprehensive mechanical inspection, and 14 Day vehicle exchange policy! All prices plus $695 doc fee and applicable taxes.Text message us at 604-265-9217, for a quick and accurate response.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convertible Hardtop
Remote proximity keyless entry
Targa Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Billet Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
TIRES: 255/70R18 OWL ON/OFF-ROAD (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control
BLACK/BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO -inc: Premium Wrapped IP Bezel Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain (TDB) Front Heated Seats
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 18 X 7.5 POLISHED W/GREY SPOKES (STD)
