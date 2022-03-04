Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Wrangler

81,837 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-375-5854

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-375-5854

  1. 8641535
  2. 8641535
  3. 8641535
  4. 8641535
  5. 8641535
  6. 8641535
  7. 8641535
  8. 8641535
  9. 8641535
  10. 8641535
  11. 8641535
  12. 8641535
  13. 8641535
  14. 8641535
  15. 8641535
  16. 8641535
  17. 8641535
  18. 8641535
  19. 8641535
  20. 8641535
  21. 8641535
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

81,837KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8641535
  • Stock #: LB3628
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEG1JW107619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LB3628
  • Mileage 81,837 KM

Vehicle Description

At Jim Pattison Chrysler, every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes with a 30 Day power train warranty, detailed CarFax vehicle history report, a comprehensive mechanical inspection, and 14 Day vehicle exchange policy! All prices plus $695 doc fee and applicable taxes.Text message us at 604-265-9217, for a quick and accurate response.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convertible Hardtop
Remote proximity keyless entry
Targa Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Billet Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
TIRES: 255/70R18 OWL ON/OFF-ROAD (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control
BLACK/BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO -inc: Premium Wrapped IP Bezel Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain (TDB) Front Heated Seats
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 18 X 7.5 POLISHED W/GREY SPOKES (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2018 Jeep Wrangler U...
 81,837 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Wrangler J...
 73,405 KM
$40,990 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Tucson SE
 50,809 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Chrysler Jeep Dodge Surrey

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-888-375-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-375-5854

Alternate Numbers
1-888-891-6956
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory