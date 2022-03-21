$43,770+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,770
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2018 Jeep Wrangler
2018 Jeep Wrangler
Sport S - Aluminum Wheels
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$43,770
+ taxes & licensing
30,635KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8763161
- Stock #: 15720A
- VIN: 1C4GJXAG0JW260719
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 30,635 KM
Vehicle Description
Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in the 2018 Jeep Wrangler, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. There's simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler. This low mileage SUV has just 30,635 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Wrangler's trim level is Sport S. Classic style defines the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sport S with its iconic seven slot front grille, removable top and square design. A focus on function enhances this awesome off-roader thanks to power heated exterior mirrors, automatic headlamps, cruise control, an eight-speaker audio system, steering wheel audio controls, a leather wrapped steering wheel and an audio aux input jack while on the outside you'll find upgraded aluminum wheels and factory tinted sunscreen windows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Streaming Audio, Uconnect 3, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Compass
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Systems Monitor
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Removable Rear Windows
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Vanity w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Tumble Forward Cloth Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Console Insert
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Aluminum Wheels
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows
Black door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black fender flares
Black Side Windows Trim
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: 245/75R17 All Season
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
3 Skid Plates
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Rear View Camera
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Fixed antenna
8 speakers
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
GVWR: 2,222 kgs (4,900 lbs)
Uconnect 3
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2