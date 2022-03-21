2018 Jeep Wrangler

$43,770 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 6 3 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8763161

8763161 Stock #: 15720A

15720A VIN: 1C4GJXAG0JW260719

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 30,635 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Compass Steering Wheel Audio Controls Locking glove box Front centre armrest w/storage Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Systems Monitor Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only Illuminated Front Cupholder Removable Rear Windows 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Vanity w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Illuminated Rear Cupholder Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Tumble Forward Cloth Rear Seat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Console Insert Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Exterior Aluminum Wheels Removable Rear Window Variable Intermittent Wipers Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows Black door handles Body-coloured grille Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Black fender flares Black Side Windows Trim Conventional Rear Cargo Access Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Tires: 245/75R17 All Season Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 180 Amp Alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 70 L Fuel Tank Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Manual Transfer Case Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Auto Locking Hubs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS 3 Skid Plates 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Safety Rear View Camera Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 8 speakers 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control GVWR: 2,222 kgs (4,900 lbs) Uconnect 3

