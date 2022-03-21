$30,472+ tax & licensing
$30,472
+ taxes & licensing
Go Dodge Surrey
855-996-3023
2018 Jeep Wrangler
JK
Location
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
Sale
52,624KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8905465
- Stock #: PB03159A
- VIN: 1C4AJWAG1JL900342
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 52,624 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Normal Duty Suspension
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
A/T
M/T
Targa Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed A/T
6-Speed M/T
Led Headlights
Tires: P225/75R16 BSW On-Off Road
Requires Subscription
Wheels: 16" x 7" Slot-Spoke Styled Steel
