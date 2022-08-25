2018 Jeep Wrangler

$41,999 + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 8 7 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9004054

9004054 Stock #: N250579A

N250579A VIN: 1C4HJWEG3JL894195

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 70,871 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Cruise Control Compass Remote Keyless Entry Leather Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Front map lights Front centre armrest w/storage Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Illuminated Front Cupholder 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Sentry Key Immobilizer Exterior Aluminum Wheels DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Black door handles Tires: P255/70R18 OWL On/Off Road CLEARCOAT PAINT Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Aluminum Spare Wheel Black Side Windows Trim Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Conventional Rear Cargo Access Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear Body-Coloured Fender Flares Manual Targa Composite 1st Row Sunroof Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator HD suspension Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs Single stainless steel exhaust Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Manual Transfer Case Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 2 Skid Plates 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 85 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,495 kgs (5,500 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 399.2 Kgs Maximum Payload Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 8 speakers 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control SiriusXM UConnect 4

