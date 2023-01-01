$49,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Rubicon - UConnect 4
100,406KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9718276
- Stock #: 19720
- VIN: 1C4HJXFG1JW145964
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,406 KM
Vehicle Description
Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. Four-door convenience makes this a practical everyday SUV that's great for families. There's simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This SUV has 100,406 kms. It's billet metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Rubicon. Elegance and ruggedness meet in the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon with unique aluminum wheels, a Dana 44 heavy-duty front axle, electronic front sway bar disconnect, performance suspension and TruLok front and rear axles. Additionally, the Rubicon comes with 5 underbody skid plates, protective side steps, body-color accents plus black heated power mirrors. Additional features include an 8 speaker audio system with Bluetooth and UConnect 4 with SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual zone climate control, cruise control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off Road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Uconnect 4, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Siriusxm, Dual Zone Climate Control.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Control
Mechanical
Off Road Suspension
Additional Features
SiriusXM
UConnect 4
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2