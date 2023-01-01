Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Wrangler

100,406 KM

Details Description Features

$49,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,998

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon - UConnect 4

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon - UConnect 4

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$49,998

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
100,406KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9718276
  • Stock #: 19720
  • VIN: 1C4HJXFG1JW145964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,406 KM

Vehicle Description

In a world of soft-road-only car-based crossovers, the Jeep Wrangler is a tough-as-nails off-road expert, says Car and Driver. This 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is for sale today.

Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. Four-door convenience makes this a practical everyday SUV that's great for families. There's simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This SUV has 100,406 kms. It's billet metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Rubicon. Elegance and ruggedness meet in the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon with unique aluminum wheels, a Dana 44 heavy-duty front axle, electronic front sway bar disconnect, performance suspension and TruLok front and rear axles. Additionally, the Rubicon comes with 5 underbody skid plates, protective side steps, body-color accents plus black heated power mirrors. Additional features include an 8 speaker audio system with Bluetooth and UConnect 4 with SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual zone climate control, cruise control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off Road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Uconnect 4, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Siriusxm, Dual Zone Climate Control.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Mechanical

Off Road Suspension

Additional Features

SiriusXM
UConnect 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 167,615 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler U...
 100,406 KM
$49,998 + tax & lic
2022 Chrysler Pacifi...
 34,750 KM
$64,998 + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory