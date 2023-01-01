Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Wrangler

103,658 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon - UConnect 4

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon - UConnect 4

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
103,658KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9827480
  • Stock #: P115835A
  • VIN: 1C4HJXFG6JW160038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Met Clear Coat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,658 KM

Vehicle Description

The Wrangler is a road-friendly SUV that makes very few compromises for comfort, says Edmunds.com for the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is for sale today.

Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. Four-door convenience makes this a practical everyday SUV that's great for families. There's simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This SUV has 103,658 kms. It's granite crystal met clear coat in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Rubicon. Elegance and ruggedness meet in the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon with unique aluminum wheels, a Dana 44 heavy-duty front axle, electronic front sway bar disconnect, performance suspension and TruLok front and rear axles. Additionally, the Rubicon comes with 5 underbody skid plates, protective side steps, body-color accents plus black heated power mirrors. Additional features include an 8 speaker audio system with Bluetooth and UConnect 4 with SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual zone climate control, cruise control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off Road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Uconnect 4, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Siriusxm, Dual Zone Climate Control.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Mechanical

Off Road Suspension

Additional Features

SiriusXM
UConnect 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

2021 RAM 1500 TRX -...
 10,324 KM
$121,999 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Challenge...
 40,575 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler U...
 103,658 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory