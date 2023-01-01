$44,996+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,996
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2018 Jeep Wrangler
2018 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara - Aluminum Wheels
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$44,996
+ taxes & licensing
69,122KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9969827
- Stock #: P507429A
- VIN: 1C4HJXEG1JW107734
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,122 KM
Vehicle Description
Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. Four-door convenience makes this a practical everyday SUV that's great for families. There's simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This SUV has 69,122 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Sahara. The 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara offers classic styling and focuses on functional design with a heavy-duty suspension, unique aluminum wheels, side steps, body-color fender flares plus black heated power mirrors. Additional features include an upgraded UConnect 4 audio system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM. You will also get a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual climate control, cruise control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Hd Suspension, Uconnect 4, Remote Keyless Entry, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Control
Mechanical
HD suspension
Additional Features
SiriusXM
UConnect 4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2