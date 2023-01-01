Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

69,122 KM

$44,996

$44,996

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara - Aluminum Wheels

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara - Aluminum Wheels

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$44,996

69,122KM
Used
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEG1JW107734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,122 KM

Vehicle Description

In a world of soft-road-only car-based crossovers, the Jeep Wrangler is a tough-as-nails off-road expert, says Car and Driver. This 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is for sale today.

Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. Four-door convenience makes this a practical everyday SUV that's great for families. There's simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This SUV has 69,122 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Sahara. The 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara offers classic styling and focuses on functional design with a heavy-duty suspension, unique aluminum wheels, side steps, body-color fender flares plus black heated power mirrors. Additional features include an upgraded UConnect 4 audio system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM. You will also get a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual climate control, cruise control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Hd Suspension, Uconnect 4, Remote Keyless Entry, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Mechanical

HD suspension

Additional Features

SiriusXM
UConnect 4

