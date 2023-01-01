Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Optima

45,777 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Optima

2018 Kia Optima

EX - Leather Seats - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Optima

EX - Leather Seats - Low Mileage

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,777KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9453103
  • Stock #: 18460B
  • VIN: 5XXGU4L34JG266346

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18460B
  • Mileage 45,777 KM

Vehicle Description

As said by thecarconnection.com - The 2018 Kia Optima returns with a new sportier trim and wide-ranging flexibility for a compelling price. This 2018 Kia Optima is for sale today.

The latest model of the Kia Optima, the 2018 version comes with even more options and engine choices. The trim levels have been standardized and simplified, and the cabin has become even more driver and passenger optimized with the addition of premium options one would expect to find in a luxury sedan.This low mileage sedan has just 45,777 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Optima's trim level is EX. Enjoy a premium experience with a larger 7 inch touch screen and larger aluminum wheels, it also comes with a heated leather steering wheel and heated leather front seats, chrome exterior accents, heated rear folding seats, a 6 speaker stereo system, Bluetooth streaming audio, SiriusXM satellite radio, iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks, a proximity key for push button start, memory settings for your mirrors and an 8 way power driver seat. You will also get a rear back-up camera with rear parking sensors, blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Proximity Key.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Proximity Key
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

2022 Jeep Wrangler U...
 1,960 KM
$128,998 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Grand Cher...
 10,345 KM
$59,999 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Limite...
 88,131 KM
$79,999 + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory