White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2018 Kia Optima
EX - Leather Seats - Low Mileage
45,777KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9453103
- Stock #: 18460B
- VIN: 5XXGU4L34JG266346
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,777 KM
Vehicle Description
The latest model of the Kia Optima, the 2018 version comes with even more options and engine choices. The trim levels have been standardized and simplified, and the cabin has become even more driver and passenger optimized with the addition of premium options one would expect to find in a luxury sedan.This low mileage sedan has just 45,777 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Optima's trim level is EX. Enjoy a premium experience with a larger 7 inch touch screen and larger aluminum wheels, it also comes with a heated leather steering wheel and heated leather front seats, chrome exterior accents, heated rear folding seats, a 6 speaker stereo system, Bluetooth streaming audio, SiriusXM satellite radio, iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks, a proximity key for push button start, memory settings for your mirrors and an 8 way power driver seat. You will also get a rear back-up camera with rear parking sensors, blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Proximity Key.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Proximity Key
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Blind Spot Detection
