Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Rio

0 KM

Details Description

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Basant Motors

604-572-7880

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Rio

2018 Kia Rio

5-Door EX Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Rio

5-Door EX Auto

Location

Basant Motors

16315 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G1

604-572-7880

Contact Seller

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10228053
  • Stock #: Z451
  • VIN: 3KPA35ABXJE011105

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Z451
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Take advantage of our experienced on-site financing department, currently offering, for a limited time, 2.99% along with $0 down and No Payments for 3 Months! All our vehicles include the remaining balance of their original warranty and our very own 30 Day Dealers Guarantee. Complete Vehicle Inspection Services and full vehicle history by CarFax Vehicle Reports are included! All trades are welcome, whether the vehicle is paid off or not. Visit our website at basantmotors.com for more information. At Basant Motors, we look forward to serving you with all of your automotive needs for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, located at 16315 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC and speak with one of our representatives today! Documentation fee ($997) and Dealer Prep ($299) are not included in the vehicle price. #9419

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Basant Motors

2020 Hyundai IONIQ p...
 41,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L
 88,400 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 77,400 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Basant Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Basant Motors

Basant Motors

16315 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G1

Call Dealer

604-572-XXXX

(click to show)

604-572-7880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory