2018 Kia Soul
2018 Kia Soul
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
47,991KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJP3A59J7614212
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,991 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2018 Kia Soul Blue I4 6-Speed Automatic FWD
Odometer is 33824 kilometers below market average!
Reviews:
* Soul owners commonly report solid overall value, a good level of feature content for their dollars, punchy performance from the Soulâs higher-output engines, and a very easy-to-drive character, backed by easy maneuverability, entry, and exit. Outward visibility and a commanding driving position are also appreciated, as is cargo space and flexibility. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2018 Kia Soul