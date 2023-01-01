Menu
2018 Kia Sportage

82,350 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2018 Kia Sportage

2018 Kia Sportage

EX Tech AWD - Navigation - Sunroof

2018 Kia Sportage

EX Tech AWD - Navigation - Sunroof

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

82,350KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10142709
  • Stock #: 19960A
  • VIN: KNDPNCACXJ7485167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Offering the very latest in infotainment that seamlessly integrates with all of your devices, while sophisticated safety systems enhance your peace of mind. This 2018 Kia Sportage is for sale today.

With bold features and an imposing stance, the rebellious appearance of the 2018 Sportage naturally complements your active lifestyle. Go anywhere in this beautifully designed Sportage and bring the family with you. With seating for 5 adults and plenty of cargo space, the Sportage is the do everything kind of vehicle. It delivers impressive efficiency, agile handling and top notch safety features that are second to none. This SUV has 82,350 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Sportage's trim level is EX Tech AWD. This EX Tech with AWD is a step up in the Sportage range with an array of luxury and modern options. Features include full time all wheel drive, a massive power sunroof, build in navigation on an 8 inch integrated display screen, a power tailgate, a Harman/Kardon premium audio system with Sirius XM satellite radio, Bluetooth streaming audio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, leather seats, heated and cooled front bucket seats with a 10-way power driver seat, heated steering wheel, a proximity key for push button start, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot sensors, lane departure warning, back up camera plus it even comes with a forward and rear collision warning system! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Tailgate

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Interior

Navigation
Rear View Camera

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Premium audio system
Blind Spot Detection

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

