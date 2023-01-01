2018 Kia Sportage

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 2 , 3 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10142709

10142709 Stock #: 19960A

19960A VIN: KNDPNCACXJ7485167

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 82,350 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Exterior Sunroof Power Tailgate Power Options POWER SEAT Interior Navigation Rear View Camera Convenience Proximity Key Safety Lane Departure Warning Rear Cross Traffic Alert Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Premium audio system Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.