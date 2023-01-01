$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2018 Kia Sportage
2018 Kia Sportage
EX Tech AWD - Navigation - Sunroof
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
82,350KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10142709
- Stock #: 19960A
- VIN: KNDPNCACXJ7485167
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,350 KM
Vehicle Description
With bold features and an imposing stance, the rebellious appearance of the 2018 Sportage naturally complements your active lifestyle. Go anywhere in this beautifully designed Sportage and bring the family with you. With seating for 5 adults and plenty of cargo space, the Sportage is the do everything kind of vehicle. It delivers impressive efficiency, agile handling and top notch safety features that are second to none. This SUV has 82,350 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sportage's trim level is EX Tech AWD. This EX Tech with AWD is a step up in the Sportage range with an array of luxury and modern options. Features include full time all wheel drive, a massive power sunroof, build in navigation on an 8 inch integrated display screen, a power tailgate, a Harman/Kardon premium audio system with Sirius XM satellite radio, Bluetooth streaming audio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, leather seats, heated and cooled front bucket seats with a 10-way power driver seat, heated steering wheel, a proximity key for push button start, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot sensors, lane departure warning, back up camera plus it even comes with a forward and rear collision warning system! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Interior
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium audio system
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2