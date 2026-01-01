Menu
The 2018 Kia Stinger GT offers a dynamic blend of power, style, and technology. It features a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 producing 365?hp and 376?lb-ft of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and available all-wheel drive for swift acceleration and confident handling. Standard equipment includes adaptive suspension, Brembo brakes, 19-inch wheels, leather seating, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic emergency braking, and multiple airbags, while premium upgrades add a Harman/Kardon sound system, sunroof, and head-up display.

2018 Kia Stinger

87,452 KM

Details Description Features

$28,498

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Stinger

GT

13497185

2018 Kia Stinger

GT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$28,498

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,452KM
VIN KNAE35LC4J6035779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Leather - Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBNA35779
  • Mileage 87,452 KM

Vehicle Description

Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

SNOW WHITE PEARL
Package
Leather - Black
3.3l Twin Turbo Gdi V6 - Gas (W/GT)
Automatic 8 Speed - Automatic

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$28,498

+ taxes & licensing>

2018 Kia Stinger