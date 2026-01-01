$28,498+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Stinger
GT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$28,498
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
- Interior Colour Leather - Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UBNA35779
- Mileage 87,452 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Kia Stinger GT offers a dynamic blend of power, style, and technology. It features a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 producing 365?hp and 376?lb-ft of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and available all-wheel drive for swift acceleration and confident handling. Standard equipment includes adaptive suspension, Brembo brakes, 19-inch wheels, leather seating, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic emergency braking, and multiple airbags, while premium upgrades add a Harman/Kardon sound system, sunroof, and head-up display. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
604-531-2916