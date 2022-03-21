2018 Land Rover Discovery

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 0 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8970379

8970379 Stock #: N146871B

N146871B VIN: SALRG2RK3JA054271

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 89,050 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats Windows Sunroof Exterior Aluminum Wheels Safety Rear View Camera Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.