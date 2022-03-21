$CALL+ tax & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2018 Land Rover Discovery
SE 4WD - Sunroof - Leather Seats
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
89,050KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8970379
- Stock #: N146871B
- VIN: SALRG2RK3JA054271
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,050 KM
Vehicle Description
This Land Rover Discovery is a quantum leap forward in SUV design. A radical and sharply focused approach to embodying Land Rovers vision of the most versatile and capable SUV. This Discovery combines the flexibility of a beautifully crafted full-size interior, packed full of ingenious design details, with dramatic proportions, clean modern lines, and a dynamic silhouette. Wherever you want to go, whoever you want to take, this Discovery is every vehicle youll ever need. This SUV has 89,050 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 254HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Discovery's trim level is SE 4WD. This Land Rover Discovery SE is a rugged, yet luxurious SUV. It comes with an eight-inch color touchscreen display, 10-speaker audio, leather seats, steering wheel audio and cruise control, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, forward collision warning, dual-zone automatic climate control, a sunroof, aluminum wheels and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Control
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2