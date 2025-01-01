Menu
Account
Sign In
Fully Inspected Clean Title CARFAX Report Available Each vehicle is well-maintained, fully detailed, and comes with a clean title and a comprehensive CARFAX report for your peace of mind. Quality you can trustonly at LGN Auto Clearance Center. We give best value for your trade! Flexible Auto Financing for All Credit Types At LGN Auto Clearance Center, we believe everyone deserves a second chance. Thats why we offer a range of financing options for all credit situationswhether you have excellent credit, poor credit, or no credit history at all. Our finance specialists work with trusted lenders to help you secure affordable monthly payments, low interest rates, and quick approvals. First-time buyers and self-employed customers are welcome! Start your easy pre-approval process today and drive away in the vehicle you deserve. Disclosure: $795 DOC $1495 FINANCE FEE $995 PREP FEE DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES. Company Info: 16144 84 AVE Surrey, BC, V4N0V9 Phone: (604) 401-5454 Email: FINANCE@AUTOCLEARANCECENTER.CA WARRANTY Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products HOURS OF OPERATION Monday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Tuesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Wednesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Thursday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Friday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Saturday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Sunday 11:30 AM - 5:30 PM https://www.autoclearancecenter.ca/inventory

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

119,262 KM

Details Description Features

$56,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

SUPERCHARGED LWB

Watch This Vehicle
12949247

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

SUPERCHARGED LWB

Location

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

Contact Seller

$56,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
119,262KM
VIN SALGS5REXJA392879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 392879
  • Mileage 119,262 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Inspected Clean Title CARFAX Report Available

Each vehicle is well-maintained, fully detailed, and comes with a clean title and a comprehensive CARFAX report for your peace of mind. Quality you can trustonly at LGN Auto Clearance Center. We give best value for your trade!



Flexible Auto Financing for All Credit Types

At LGN Auto Clearance Center, we believe everyone deserves a second chance. Thats why we offer a range of financing options for all credit situationswhether you have excellent credit, poor credit, or no credit history at all. Our finance specialists work with trusted lenders to help you secure affordable monthly payments, low interest rates, and quick approvals. First-time buyers and self-employed customers are welcome! Start your easy pre-approval process today and drive away in the vehicle you deserve.



Disclosure:

$795 DOC

$1495 FINANCE FEE

$995 PREP FEE

DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES.



Company Info:

16144 84 AVE

Surrey, BC, V4N0V9

Phone: (604) 401-5454

Email: FINANCE@AUTOCLEARANCECENTER.CA



WARRANTY

Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products



HOURS OF OPERATION

Monday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Tuesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Wednesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Thursday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Friday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Saturday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Sunday 11:30 AM - 5:30 PM



https://www.autoclearancecenter.ca/inventory

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Roll Stability Control

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Heated Windshield
Rear Privacy Glass
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Drive mode selector

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
trailer stability control
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Headlight cleaners
Trailer Wiring
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Rear air conditioning zones: dual
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Subwoofer: 1
Locking differential: center
Camera system: rearview
Rear seat: heated
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Heated windshield wiper rests
Total speakers: 12
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Side door type: soft close
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Skid plate(s): front
Premium brand: Meridian
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Cargo cover: hard
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Watts: 380
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Spare wheel type: aluminum alloy
Sunshade: power side window
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Infotainment: InControl
Solar-tinted glass: front
Cross traffic alert: rear
Battery rating: 800 CCA
Lane deviation sensors
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: black
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10 in.
Rear seat power adjustments: reclining
Automatic emergency braking: front
Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting
Navigation data: real time traffic
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Parking sensors: front / rear
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / visual warning
Tow hooks: front / rear
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control / independently controlled
Rear seat folding: flat / split
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Exhaust: dual tip / integrated
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / power sunshade / remotely operated / tilt/slide
Driver adjustable suspension: height / ride control
Dash trim: leather / wood
Storage: accessory hook / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Impact sensor: door unlock / fuel cut-off
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse / variable intermittent / with washer
Center console trim: alloy / leather / wood
Door sill trim: aluminum / illuminated scuff plate
Door trim: alloy / leather / wood
Grille color: black surround / silver
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated / sensor-activated / split liftgate
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / vehicle location
Laminated glass: acoustic windshield
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / LED / wiper activated
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB
Driver seat power adjustments: 20 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining
Passenger seat power adjustments: 20 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

Used 2021 Dodge Charger GT for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Dodge Charger GT 100,758 KM $35,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 4Motion for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 4Motion 116,445 KM $20,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE 84,556 KM $36,888 + tax & lic

Email AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Call Dealer

604-401-XXXX

(click to show)

604-401-5454

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$56,888

+ taxes & licensing>

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

604-401-5454

2018 Land Rover Range Rover