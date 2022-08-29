Menu
2018 Land Rover Range Rover

59,347 KM

Details

$65,488

+ tax & licensing
$65,488

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V6 Td6 HSE

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V6 Td6 HSE

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$65,488

+ taxes & licensing

59,347KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9285949
  • Stock #: 24UTNA82711
  • VIN: SALWR2RK2JA182711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 59,347 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

