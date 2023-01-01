Menu
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

LOCAL, NO ACCIDENTS, VR-Dynamic HSE

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

LOCAL, NO ACCIDENTS, VR-Dynamic HSE

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9551476
  • Stock #: AA2316
  • VIN: SALYM2RV6JA755322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA2316
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, accident free, R-HSE, 3.0L, 8 spd auto, remote entry, remote start, leather, pwr heated cooled front seats, seat massage, climate control, navigation, panoramic roof, bluetooth, backup camera, pwr hands free liftgate, blind spot monitoring, cross traffic alert, auto parking, forward & reverse sensing, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, LED h/lights, fog lights, aluminum wheels and much more to enjoy every day.  

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

