Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! 2018 Mazda CX-3 GS Black SKYACTIVÂ-G 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic AWD<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * The CX-3 seems to have impressed owners on numerous aspects related to fuel economy, driving dynamics, maneuverability, all-weather confidence (especially on AWD-equipped models), and an upscale cabin and driving experience. Many owners appreciate the availability of up-level feature content and reasonable pricing, with the Bose audio system and heated seats listed commonly among favourite features. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2018 Mazda CX-3

Details Description

$20,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mazda CX-3

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda CX-3

GS

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1DKFC70J0320279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2018 Mazda CX-3 GS Black SKYACTIVÂ-G 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic AWD


Reviews:
* The CX-3 seems to have impressed owners on numerous aspects related to fuel economy, driving dynamics, maneuverability, all-weather confidence (especially on AWD-equipped models), and an upscale cabin and driving experience. Many owners appreciate the availability of up-level feature content and reasonable pricing, with the Bose audio system and heated seats listed commonly among favourite features. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock

Used 2007 Pontiac Solstice Base for sale in Surrey, BC
2007 Pontiac Solstice Base 92,300 KM $13,000 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda CX-3 GS for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Mazda CX-3 GS 0 $20,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred 0 $34,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray Hyundai White Rock

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

(click to show)

604-538-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda CX-3