$20,000+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-3
GS
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1DKFC70J0320279
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2018 Mazda CX-3 GS Black SKYACTIVÂ-G 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic AWD
Reviews:
* The CX-3 seems to have impressed owners on numerous aspects related to fuel economy, driving dynamics, maneuverability, all-weather confidence (especially on AWD-equipped models), and an upscale cabin and driving experience. Many owners appreciate the availability of up-level feature content and reasonable pricing, with the Bose audio system and heated seats listed commonly among favourite features. Source: autoTRADER.ca
2018 Mazda CX-3