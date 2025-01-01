$24,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-5
GT AUTO AWD
2018 Mazda CX-5
GT AUTO AWD
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SONIC SILVER MICA
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U3905A
- Mileage 92,853 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD Sonic Silver Metallic
Sophisticated style, sharp handling, and premium features come together in the 2018 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD. Finished in sleek Sonic Silver Metallic, this compact SUV delivers an upscale driving experience without sacrificing Mazdas signature sporty feel.
Key Features:
2.5L SKYACTIV-G Engine Smooth and efficient with 187 horsepower and excellent fuel economy
i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive Confident control in all weather conditions
GT Trim Loaded with leather-trimmed seats, heated front seats, heated rear seats, and heated steering wheel
Power Drivers Seat with Memory Customize your perfect driving position
Bose® Premium Sound System Crystal-clear audio for your favorite music and podcasts
7" Touchscreen Display With Navigation, Apple CarPlay (available via update), Android Auto, and Bluetooth
Advanced Safety Features Including Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Smart City Brake Support, and more
Power Liftgate Convenient access to the cargo area
19" Alloy Wheels Stylish and sporty with a confident stance
The 2018 Mazda CX-5 GT in Sonic Silver offers a perfect blend of luxury, practicality, and driving enjoyment. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to see it up close and take it for a test drive!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey
Call Dealer
604-588-XXXX(click to show)
604-588-6088
Alternate Numbers1-877-213-5474
+ taxes & licensing
604-588-6088