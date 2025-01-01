Menu
Account
Sign In
2018 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD Sonic Silver Metallic Sophisticated style, sharp handling, and premium features come together in the 2018 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD. Finished in sleek Sonic Silver Metallic, this compact SUV delivers an upscale driving experience without sacrificing Mazdas signature sporty feel. Key Features: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G Engine Smooth and efficient with 187 horsepower and excellent fuel economy i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive Confident control in all weather conditions GT Trim Loaded with leather-trimmed seats, heated front seats, heated rear seats, and heated steering wheel Power Drivers Seat with Memory Customize your perfect driving position Bose® Premium Sound System Crystal-clear audio for your favorite music and podcasts 7" Touchscreen Display With Navigation, Apple CarPlay (available via update), Android Auto, and Bluetooth Advanced Safety Features Including Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Smart City Brake Support, and more Power Liftgate Convenient access to the cargo area 19" Alloy Wheels Stylish and sporty with a confident stance The 2018 Mazda CX-5 GT in Sonic Silver offers a perfect blend of luxury, practicality, and driving enjoyment. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to see it up close and take it for a test drive!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

2018 Mazda CX-5

92,853 KM

Details Description

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mazda CX-5

GT AUTO AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12460345

2018 Mazda CX-5

GT AUTO AWD

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Contact Seller

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
92,853KM
VIN JM3KFBDM3J0405679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SONIC SILVER MICA
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3905A
  • Mileage 92,853 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD Sonic Silver Metallic

Sophisticated style, sharp handling, and premium features come together in the 2018 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD. Finished in sleek Sonic Silver Metallic, this compact SUV delivers an upscale driving experience without sacrificing Mazdas signature sporty feel.

Key Features:
2.5L SKYACTIV-G Engine Smooth and efficient with 187 horsepower and excellent fuel economy
i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive Confident control in all weather conditions
GT Trim Loaded with leather-trimmed seats, heated front seats, heated rear seats, and heated steering wheel
Power Drivers Seat with Memory Customize your perfect driving position
Bose® Premium Sound System Crystal-clear audio for your favorite music and podcasts
7" Touchscreen Display With Navigation, Apple CarPlay (available via update), Android Auto, and Bluetooth
Advanced Safety Features Including Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Smart City Brake Support, and more
Power Liftgate Convenient access to the cargo area
19" Alloy Wheels Stylish and sporty with a confident stance

The 2018 Mazda CX-5 GT in Sonic Silver offers a perfect blend of luxury, practicality, and driving enjoyment. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to see it up close and take it for a test drive!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2025 Toyota Crown Platinum Auto for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota Crown Platinum Auto 4,294 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 36,348 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Prius XLE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Toyota Prius XLE AWD 41,515 KM $41,995 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

604-588-XXXX

(click to show)

604-588-6088

Alternate Numbers
1-877-213-5474
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

2018 Mazda CX-5