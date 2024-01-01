$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # H0629
- Mileage 189,034 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2018 Mazda MAZDA3, available now at H2H Auto Group. This sleek grey sedan boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive on any road. With its comfortable interior, featuring heated front seats and keyless entry, you'll be cruising in style and comfort.
This MAZDA3 is packed with features that enhance both safety and convenience. Enjoy peace of mind knowing your loved ones are protected with a full suite of airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability control. Take advantage of the convenience of a backup camera, power windows and locks, and cruise control for effortless driving. Plus, with its impressive fuel efficiency, you'll save money at the pump.
Ready to experience the thrill of driving a Mazda? This 2018 MAZDA3 is waiting for you at H2H Auto Group. With 189,034km on the odometer, this vehicle is ready for its next adventure. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity!
Here are 5 features that will make you say "Wow!":
- Heated Front Seats: Enjoy a warm and cozy ride, even on the coldest days.
- Keyless Entry and Start: Convenience at your fingertips.
- Backup Camera: Maneuver with confidence, thanks to the added visibility.
- Power Windows and Locks: Effortless comfort and security.
- Cruise Control: Relax and enjoy the ride with this stress-free feature.
Vehicle Features
