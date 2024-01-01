Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2018 Mazda MAZDA3, available now at H2H Auto Group. This sleek grey sedan boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive on any road. With its comfortable interior, featuring heated front seats and keyless entry, youll be cruising in style and comfort.</p><p>This MAZDA3 is packed with features that enhance both safety and convenience. Enjoy peace of mind knowing your loved ones are protected with a full suite of airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability control. Take advantage of the convenience of a backup camera, power windows and locks, and cruise control for effortless driving. Plus, with its impressive fuel efficiency, youll save money at the pump.</p><p>Ready to experience the thrill of driving a Mazda? This 2018 MAZDA3 is waiting for you at H2H Auto Group. With 189,034km on the odometer, this vehicle is ready for its next adventure. Dont miss out on this incredible opportunity!</p><p>Here are 5 features that will make you say Wow!:</p><ul><li><strong>Heated Front Seats:</strong> Enjoy a warm and cozy ride, even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry and Start:</strong> Convenience at your fingertips.</li><li><strong>Backup Camera:</strong> Maneuver with confidence, thanks to the added visibility.</li><li><strong>Power Windows and Locks:</strong> Effortless comfort and security.</li><li><strong>Cruise Control:</strong> Relax and enjoy the ride with this stress-free feature.</li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # H0629
  • Mileage 189,034 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

