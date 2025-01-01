Menu
Fully Inspected Clean Title CARFAX Report Available Each vehicle is well-maintained, fully detailed, and comes with a clean title and a comprehensive CARFAX report for your peace of mind. Quality you can trustonly at LGN Auto Clearance Center. We give best value for your trade! Flexible Auto Financing for All Credit Types At LGN Auto Clearance Center, we believe everyone deserves a second chance. Thats why we offer a range of financing options for all credit situationswhether you have excellent credit, poor credit, or no credit history at all. Our finance specialists work with trusted lenders to help you secure affordable monthly payments, low interest rates, and quick approvals. First-time buyers and self-employed customers are welcome! Start your easy pre-approval process today and drive away in the vehicle you deserve. Disclosure: $795 DOC $1495 FINANCE FEE $995 PREP FEE DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES. Company Info: 16144 84 AVE Surrey, BC, V4N0V9 Phone: (604) 401-5454 Email: FINANCE@AUTOCLEARANCECENTER.CA WARRANTY Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products HOURS OF OPERATION Monday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Tuesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Wednesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Thursday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Friday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Saturday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Sunday 11:30 AM - 5:30 PM

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

82,120 KM

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Grand Touring

13048475

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Grand Touring

Location

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,120KM
VIN 3MZBN1W34JM217354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 217354
  • Mileage 82,120 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Battery Saver
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Exterior

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Additional Features

SURROUND SOUND
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
speed sensitive volume control
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Total speakers: 8
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Premium brand: Bose
Floor material: carpet
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar
Interior accents: aluminum
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Power windows: safety reverse
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Cross traffic alert: rear
Front fog lights: LED
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Door trim: leatherette
Impact absorbing seats: dual front
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Alternator: 100 amps
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Infotainment: MAZDA CONNECT
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Automatic emergency braking: front
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.6 in.
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone / voice control
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / visual warning
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Impact sensor: alert system / door unlock / post-collision safety system
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close / power glass / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control / sun sensor climate control
Internet radio app: AHA / Pandora / Stitcher
Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / LED / self-leveling
Driver seat power adjustments: 6 / height / reclining

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing>

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

604-401-5454

2018 Mazda MAZDA3