2018 Mazda MAZDA3

72,738 KM

Details Description

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

GT Navi/ Low KM/ Locally Driven

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

72,738KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9017752
  • Stock #: LC1395
  • VIN: JM1BN1W3XJ1195599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,738 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, MAZDA CONNECT, LED Lights, Touch Screen, Premium Audio, Rear Cross Traffic Alert

The unbreakable mazda formula continues through the 2018 Mazda 3 with a sharp design and ultimate driving dynamics. This 2018 Mazda Mazda3 is for sale today.

With Mazda's Skyactiv technology, this Mazda3 outshines all other compact sedans on the market. With a premium cabin and plenty of standard equipement, this sedan provides a refined luxury feel thats hard to beat. It also comes with an incredible safety rating, giving you and your passengers a sense of ease, knowing that you're safe at all times.This sedan has 72,738 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Mazda3's trim level is GT. This Mazda3 GT is the top of the line trim and provides the ultimate in luxury, comfort and style. It keeps you connected and informed with MAZDA CONNECT, a Bose premium audio system and a 7 inch colour touchscreen display. This premium trim also includes a power sunroof, Bluetooth connectivity right on the steering wheel, a Smart City brake system, advanced blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, dual zone climate control, an advanced keyless entry with push button start, larger aluminum wheels, chrome window trim and it even comes with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel!


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

