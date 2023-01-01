Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

148,450 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

LOCAL, GT Auto

Location

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

148,450KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9505390
  • Stock #: AA2315
  • VIN: JM1BN1W39J1168121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA2315
  • Mileage 148,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, GT, 2.5L 4 cyl, auto, remote entry, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, climate control, moonroof, rain sensing wipers, bluetooth, backup camera, blind spot monitoring, cross traffic alert, traction control, fog lamps, aluminum wheels and much more to offer you. 

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

