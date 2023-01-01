Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

60,125 KM

Details Description

$49,900

+ tax & licensing
$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

AMG C 43

AMG C 43

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

60,125KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10057113
  • Stock #: N153932A
  • VIN: WDDWJ6EB4JF748047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 60,125 KM

Vehicle Description

A class leader with the latest in technology, amazing power delivery and sports car like grip regardless of the surface it drives on. This 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is for sale today.

The seductively sleek lines of the new C-Clase slice through the wind and through the clutter of ordinary cars. It's athletic yet elegant, and clean yet impeccably detailed. Expressive headlamps frame a wide grille whose diamond-block texture radiates from the iconic Star. And from its frameless door glass to its wraparound full-LED taillamps, every element is executed with the eye of an artist and the soul of a driver.This coupe has 60,125 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 362HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

