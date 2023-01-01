$49,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C 43
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
60,125KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10057113
- Stock #: N153932A
- VIN: WDDWJ6EB4JF748047
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 60,125 KM
Vehicle Description
The seductively sleek lines of the new C-Clase slice through the wind and through the clutter of ordinary cars. It's athletic yet elegant, and clean yet impeccably detailed. Expressive headlamps frame a wide grille whose diamond-block texture radiates from the iconic Star. And from its frameless door glass to its wraparound full-LED taillamps, every element is executed with the eye of an artist and the soul of a driver.This coupe has 60,125 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 362HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
