2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

99,200 KM

Details Description Features

$25,888

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 4MATIC

12492763

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 4MATIC

Location

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,200KM
VIN WDDSJ4GB8JN661614

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Run flat tires

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
Drive mode selector

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 8
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Upholstery: leatherette
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Taillights: adaptive
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Interior accents: aluminum
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Power door locks: auto-locking
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru
Dash trim: aluminum
Door trim: aluminum
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Alternator: 115 amps
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Automatic emergency braking: front
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Antenna type: diversity / mast
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen
Crumple zones: front / rear
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / visual warning
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Storage: door pockets / front seatback
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / trunk release
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Impact sensor: battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power / reverse gear tilt
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors
Power windows: front / safety reverse
HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot / USB
Front headrests: 2 / integrated
Driver seat power adjustments: 10 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining
Passenger seat power adjustments: 10 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining
Rear headrests: 3 / integrated

