2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

51,400 KM

Details Description Features

$42,499

+ tax & licensing
$42,499

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

Location

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

$42,499

+ taxes & licensing

51,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8446284
  • Stock #: PB02991
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB4JV110047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Some features in our Mercedes GLC 300 includes NAVIGATION, LEATHER HEATED FRONT SEATS, POWER FRONT SEATS WITH DRIVER MEMORY, BACK-UP CAMERA, dual-zone temperature control, a leather wrapped and heated steering wheel with mounted audio andcruise controls, hands-free Bluetooth, dual exhaust tips, alloy wheels and tons more! Safety inspected with a fresh oil change plus NO EXTRA DEALER FEES, your new 2018 Mercedes-Benz awaits you from Go Dodge Surrey. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
9-Speed A/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Tires: P235/55R19 All-Season Run-Flat
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System
WHEELS: 19" 5-SPOKE LIGHT ALLOY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

