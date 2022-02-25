$42,499+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-3023
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
$42,499
- Listing ID: 8446284
- Stock #: PB02991
- VIN: WDC0G4KB4JV110047
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Some features in our Mercedes GLC 300 includes NAVIGATION, LEATHER HEATED FRONT SEATS, POWER FRONT SEATS WITH DRIVER MEMORY, BACK-UP CAMERA, dual-zone temperature control, a leather wrapped and heated steering wheel with mounted audio andcruise controls, hands-free Bluetooth, dual exhaust tips, alloy wheels and tons more! Safety inspected with a fresh oil change plus NO EXTRA DEALER FEES, your new 2018 Mercedes-Benz awaits you from Go Dodge Surrey. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details
Vehicle Features
