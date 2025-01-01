$28,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250
4MATIC SUV
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$28,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cosmos Black Met
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UEBA29310
- Mileage 50,931 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 4MATIC is a compact luxury SUV with a 2.0L turbocharged inline-4 engine producing 208 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Its 4MATIC all-wheel drive enhances traction and stability. The interior features premium materials, an 8-inch infotainment display, Bluetooth, and available Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. Safety includes adaptive braking, attention assist, and active brake assist. The exterior showcases a sporty design with LED lighting and a power liftgate. It offers a comfortable ride with adjustable driving modes and an efficient fuel economy of approximately 23/31 mpg (city/highway). Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
