The 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 4MATIC is a compact luxury SUV with a 2.0L turbocharged inline-4 engine producing 208 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Its 4MATIC all-wheel drive enhances traction and stability. The interior features premium materials, an 8-inch infotainment display, Bluetooth, and available Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. Safety includes adaptive braking, attention assist, and active brake assist. The exterior showcases a sporty design with LED lighting and a power liftgate. It offers a comfortable ride with adjustable driving modes and an efficient fuel economy of approximately 23/31 mpg (city/highway). Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

50,931 KM

$28,998

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

4MATIC SUV

12255889

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

4MATIC SUV

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
50,931KM
VIN WDCTG4GBXJJ529310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cosmos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UEBA29310
  • Mileage 50,931 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Metallic Paint

Additional Features

SPORT PACKAGE
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Active Parking Assist
Dark Ash Wood Trim (Matte)

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250