2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris
135" WB
Location
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
117,492KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9840854
- VIN: WD3BG3EA0J3430242
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 117,492 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Included
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
