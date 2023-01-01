Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris

117,492 KM

Details Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris

2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris

135" WB

2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris

135" WB

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

117,492KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9840854
  • VIN: WD3BG3EA0J3430242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 117,492 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

